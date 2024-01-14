IVCC accepting applications for nursing bridge program

Illinois Valley Community College’s LPN-to-RN Bridge Program is accepting applications through March 1 for the Fall 2024 semester. (Scott Anderson)

Illinois Valley Community College’s LPN-to-RN Bridge Program is accepting applications through March 1 for the fall semester.

The program is an opportunity for current licensed practical nurses to complete an associate degree and qualify for the national registered nursing exam after two additional semesters of study.

IVCC nursing graduates can complete the application at https://admissions.ivcc.edu/apply and supply transcripts. Nurses attending IVCC for the first time must apply to the college to be considered for the bridge program.

The bridge program begins with a brief preparatory class in the summer to reacquaint students with study skills, test-taking strategies and clinical skills, and to ease them into the degree program in the fall.

In IVCC’s nursing program, students on LPN and RN tracks take many of the same first-year courses. Upon completion of that first year, students who pass the licensing exam can start earning immediately as LPNs and return later through the bridge program to earn an associate degree. Other students immediately continue a second year of study working toward the degree.

“Our program is affordable, convenient, and we have outstanding internal resources to help you along the way,” Director of Nursing Sue Smith said in a news release. “The schedule suits those balancing class and work schedules. Students like the evening clinical options.”

IVCC offers classroom, laboratory, hands-on and virtual experiences in the Nursing Simulation and Nursing Skills labs, as well as clinical placement in nearby hospitals. Tutoring, guidance and support services, as well as financial aid, are available within the program and on campus.

Megan Ahlstrom headed to work in geriatric/dementia care after completing her LPN at IVCC and is back earning a degree that will be a step toward earning a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

“It’s nice coming back. I like the program and knew what to expect. And it’s close to home,” Ahlstrom said in a news release.

Ahlstrom said she also likes knowing IVCC’s program is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.

Heather Peterson enrolled in the bridge program after two years in the workforce because a degree “will open more doors” in her field of corrections health care.

“There will be so many areas in nursing I can go,” Peterson said in a news release.

Although Peterson, a mom of four, said she cut back her work hours to part time to fit in classes, household bills didn’t diminish, so financial assistance helped.

So does the dream that drives her.

“I think everybody should live to their greatest potential,” she said. “Just jump in there, even if you’re scared. Just do it.”

Forinformation, visit ivcc.edu/healthprofessions or email Director of Nursing Sue Smith at sue_smith@ivcc.edu or Laura Hodgson at laura_hodgson@ivcc.edu.