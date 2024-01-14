Illinois Valley PADS to host Coldest Night of the Year event Feb. 24

(From left) Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter board members Bob Hylin, Tom Rooney, Bob Piercy, Pat Applebee and Ottawa Shelter Director Marissa Trumper pose for a promotional photo ahead of the Coldest Night of the Year event in Ottawa. (Photo provided by Sally Van Cura)

Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter announced that it is accepting teams, walkers and volunteers for the upcoming Coldest Night of the Year national event.

The event, set for Saturday, Feb. 24, is a community walk to bring awareness to the plight of the homeless and benefits Illinois Valley PADS. It is a 1-mile walk in the cold starting and ending at the Jordan block in Ottawa.

The Coldest Night of the Year is more than just a walk; it’s a powerful movement to bring community together to raise awareness and funds to support those experiencing homelessness and poverty in the Illinois Valley area, PADS said in a news release.

A check-in is scheduled at 4 p.m., with the walk beginning at 5. A light meal will be provided at 6, and the event is scheduled to conclude at 7 p.m.

To participate, register online at CNOY.com, find the event “Ottawa, Illinois – Illinois Valley PADS,” and register to form a team, walk, donate or volunteer. Gather friends, family or colleagues to collectively make an impact.

Individuals also can register for the walk. Volunteers are crucial for the event’s success, assisting with registration, guide walkers or support at rest stops.

For information, visit ivpads.com.