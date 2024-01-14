IDOT warns La Salle, Bureau counties residents to avoid unnecessary travel Saturday night

The Illinois Department of Transportation is urging residents in Bureau and La Salle counties to postpone any unnecessary travel Saturday. (Scott Anderson)

Travel in both counties is becoming hazardous because of blowing and drifting snow, according to IDOT District 3.

“Slow down and give our plows room to work if you must be out,” IDOT District 3 wrote in an X, formerly Twitter, post.

Wind chills in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind chill warning was issued for midnight Sunday to noon Sunday for the region. For the warning, dangerously cold wind chills of 30 to 35 degrees below zero are expected.