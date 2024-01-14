Hennepin Park District to host lifeguard certification course

The Hennepin Park District will be hosting a Lifeguard Certification Course from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 3 and 4. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Hennepin Park District will be hosting a lifeguard certification course from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, and Sunday, Feb. 4.

This class will be taught in a blended learning format, and students will need to complete an eight-hour online learning module before the first day of the class.

This does not have to be completed in one sitting. Students will receive information on how to begin this section 24 to 48 hours after registering.

The course costs $200 but is free for student in Hennepin/Hennepin Township. To register, call the park district at 815-925-7319. For information, email Ryan Friel at ryan@hennepinparkdistrict.com.