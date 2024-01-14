Carus LLC donates 18 adult-sized bicycles to Maitri in Peru

The Carus team presents Kelly Jones of Maitri Path to Wellness in Peru with the 18 adult-sized bikes the team built together and donated to the organization. (Photo provided by Joe Groves)

On the one-year anniversary of the Carus plant fire in La Salle, the company paused its manufacturing operations and met together as a team for a Safety Stand Down, where employees received additional safety training and built bicycles to be donated to a local non-profit.

“Our safety standards are a promise not just to our team but to our families, friends and communities as well,” said President and CEO, Andy Johnston, of the event’s purpose in a news release issued by Carus.

The Safety Stand Down featured vital safety training by Carus’ Environmental, Health, Safety and Security team. Additionally, employees enjoyed a seminar by author and safety consultant, Timothy Ludwig, Ph.D. The event also included a team-building exercise led by Best Corporate Events where 18 adult-sized bicycles were built and donated, along with helmets, bike locks and a bike rack, to the new, local non-profit organization, Maitri Path to Wellness in Peru.

Maitri, founded by Kelly Jones, focuses on substance abuse and mental health support. It will provide a supportive environment for people with addiction, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression, grief and life transitions.

“These bikes will be impactful for individuals who may not have a means of transportation,” Jones said.

Rich Landtiser, Ph.D., vice president of Innovation, Technology and EHSS at Carus, spoke of the symbolism of the bikes.

“They represent a bridge between our commitment to safety and our dedication to community well-being,” Landtiser said. “These bikes also stand as a beacon of renewed hope and transformation for the individuals who will benefit from them.”

Carus said it was thankful for the safe evacuation of its plant during last year’s incident, acknowledging the dedication of its team, the company said followed the Emergency Response Plan, and first responders who arrived quickly with a focus on extinguishing the fire and ensuring everyone’s safety.