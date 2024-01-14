Basketball: A look at revised tournament, shootout schedules

St. Bede and Ottawa Marquette will now open Tri-County Conference tournament play on Monday at Henry. (Scott Anderson)

Winter weather has forced a rewrite of area basketball tournaments, shootouts and games across the Illinois Valley and beyond.

Here’s a look at some makeup dates:

Girls basketball

Tri-County girls tournament: Saturday’s opening round games of the TCC tournament at Henry were postponed to Monday. The new schedule will call for winning teams to play twice on Monday.

Top-seeded St. Bede (15-7) will open up the tournament against No. 8 and host Henry-Senachwine (4-11) at 10 a.m.

Their game will be followed by No. 2 Putnam County (15-7) vs. No. 7 Dwight (8-11) at 11:15 a.m., No. 4 Marquette (12-5) vs. No. 5 Seneca (12-10) at 12:30 p.m. and No. 3 Midland (14-6) vs. No. 6 Roanoke-Benson (4-18) at 1:45 p.m.

The winners of games 1-2 will meet in the first semifinal at 3:30 p.m. followed by the winners of games 3-4 at 4:45 p.m. in the second semifinal.

The remaining tournament schedule stays the same.

The losers of games 1-2 will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday followed by the losers of games 3-4 at 6:45 p.m.

On Thursday, the consolation finals for the winners of Wednesday’s game will start at 5 p.m. with the third-place game slated for 6:15 p.m. and the championship game at 7:30 p.m.

Byron MLK Shootout: Hall will now play two games in the Byron MLK Shootout, part of a seven-game event now on Monday.

Hall will face Aurora Rosary (6-10) at 10 a.m. at Byron Middle School and Forreston (4-15) at 1 p.m. at Byron High School. Rosary won a 2022 meeting over Hall at Byron 51-46

In other games at the high school, host Byron (14-5), which is coached by Hall alum Eric Yerly, will face Harlem (8-10) at 10 a.m., followed by Galena (16-1), the No. 1 ranked team in Class 1A, vs. Rockford Lutheran (15-5) vs. at 11:30 a.m., Lutheran vs. Harlem at 2:30 p.m. and Byron vs. Galena at 4 p.m.

Rosary will play a second game at the middle school at 11:30 a.m. vs. Forreston.

Boys basketball

BCC MLK Showcase: Bloomington Central Catholic rescheduled its showcase for a one-day event all on Monday, including Princeton and Seneca.

The Tigers (9-8) will now play Quincy Notre Dame (9-7) at noon and Rockford Lutheran (12-6) at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Seneca (13-5) will also face Rockford Lutheran at 1:30 p.m. and come back to meet the host BCC Saints (8-7) in the night cap at 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s lineup at BCC:

9 a.m. - Peoria Notre Dame (8-8) vs. Central Catholic (8-7)

10:30 a.m. - Aurora Christian (11-2) vs. U High (11-6)

Noon - Quincy Notre Dame (9-7) vs. Princeton (9-8)

1:30 p.m. - Rockford Lutheran (12-6) vs. Seneca (13-5)

3 p.m. - Quincy Notre Dame (9-7) vs. Aurora Christian (11-2)

4:30 p.m. - Princeton (9-8) vs. Rockford Lutheran (12-6)

6 p.m. - U High (11-6) vs. Peoria Notre Dame (8-8)

7:30 p.m. - Central Catholic (8-7) vs. Seneca (13-5)

In other makeups, Bureau Valley is making up Saturday’s boys game with Chillicothe IVC (9-7) for a MLK matinee at 2:30 p.m. at the Storm Cellar following a 1 p.m. F/S contest.