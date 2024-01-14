January 14, 2024
Basketball: A look at revised tournament, shootout schedules

Saturday’s TCC tournament play at Henry were postponed to Monday

By Kevin Hieronymus
St. Bede's Ali Bosnich eyes the hoop while running in the lane past Marquette's Kaitlyn Davis on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 at St Bede Academy.

St. Bede and Ottawa Marquette will now open Tri-County Conference tournament play on Monday at Henry. (Scott Anderson)

Winter weather has forced a rewrite of area basketball tournaments, shootouts and games across the Illinois Valley and beyond.

Here’s a look at some makeup dates:

Girls basketball

Tri-County girls tournament: Saturday’s opening round games of the TCC tournament at Henry were postponed to Monday. The new schedule will call for winning teams to play twice on Monday.

Top-seeded St. Bede (15-7) will open up the tournament against No. 8 and host Henry-Senachwine (4-11) at 10 a.m.

Their game will be followed by No. 2 Putnam County (15-7) vs. No. 7 Dwight (8-11) at 11:15 a.m., No. 4 Marquette (12-5) vs. No. 5 Seneca (12-10) at 12:30 p.m. and No. 3 Midland (14-6) vs. No. 6 Roanoke-Benson (4-18) at 1:45 p.m.

The winners of games 1-2 will meet in the first semifinal at 3:30 p.m. followed by the winners of games 3-4 at 4:45 p.m. in the second semifinal.

The remaining tournament schedule stays the same.

The losers of games 1-2 will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday followed by the losers of games 3-4 at 6:45 p.m.

On Thursday, the consolation finals for the winners of Wednesday’s game will start at 5 p.m. with the third-place game slated for 6:15 p.m. and the championship game at 7:30 p.m.

Byron MLK Shootout: Hall will now play two games in the Byron MLK Shootout, part of a seven-game event now on Monday.

Hall will face Aurora Rosary (6-10) at 10 a.m. at Byron Middle School and Forreston (4-15) at 1 p.m. at Byron High School. Rosary won a 2022 meeting over Hall at Byron 51-46

In other games at the high school, host Byron (14-5), which is coached by Hall alum Eric Yerly, will face Harlem (8-10) at 10 a.m., followed by Galena (16-1), the No. 1 ranked team in Class 1A, vs. Rockford Lutheran (15-5) vs. at 11:30 a.m., Lutheran vs. Harlem at 2:30 p.m. and Byron vs. Galena at 4 p.m.

Rosary will play a second game at the middle school at 11:30 a.m. vs. Forreston.

Boys basketball

BCC MLK Showcase: Bloomington Central Catholic rescheduled its showcase for a one-day event all on Monday, including Princeton and Seneca.

The Tigers (9-8) will now play Quincy Notre Dame (9-7) at noon and Rockford Lutheran (12-6) at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Seneca (13-5) will also face Rockford Lutheran at 1:30 p.m. and come back to meet the host BCC Saints (8-7) in the night cap at 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s lineup at BCC:

9 a.m. - Peoria Notre Dame (8-8) vs. Central Catholic (8-7)

10:30 a.m. - Aurora Christian (11-2) vs. U High (11-6)

Noon - Quincy Notre Dame (9-7) vs. Princeton (9-8)

1:30 p.m. - Rockford Lutheran (12-6) vs. Seneca (13-5)

3 p.m. - Quincy Notre Dame (9-7) vs. Aurora Christian (11-2)

4:30 p.m. - Princeton (9-8) vs. Rockford Lutheran (12-6)

6 p.m. - U High (11-6) vs. Peoria Notre Dame (8-8)

7:30 p.m. - Central Catholic (8-7) vs. Seneca (13-5)

In other makeups, Bureau Valley is making up Saturday’s boys game with Chillicothe IVC (9-7) for a MLK matinee at 2:30 p.m. at the Storm Cellar following a 1 p.m. F/S contest.