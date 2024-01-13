Braveheart receives Starved Rock Country Community Foundation grant for children’s advocacy efforts

Starved Rock Country Community Foundation Board Chair Reed Wilson, left, with Braveheart Children’s Advocacy Center Executive Director Jackie Diediker and SRCCF board member Michael Stutzke of Princeton. (Photo provided by Fran Brolley)

Braveheart Children’s Advocacy Center recently received a $1,500 community grant from the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation.

The grant will support Braveheart’s mission and provide Calm and Care bags to aid in restfulness and sleep for children ages 5 to 17 who have experienced trauma.

“Starved Rock Country Community Foundation is pleased to assist with the good work Braveheart is doing for children and teens,” said SRCCF President and CEO Fran Brolley.

Braveheart finds solutions to better investigate child abuse cases in Henry, Marshall, Putnam, Stark and Bureau counties and strengthens the community’s response to abuse through prevention, intervention, and advocacy. The agency serves from 175 to 200 children each year from offices in Princeton and Cambridge.

Starved Rock Country Community Foundation has distributed over $1.8 million in community investments, grants and scholarships and established more than 100 funds since its founding in 2015. This is the third award Braveheart has received through SRCCF.

For information or to create a fund with the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, contact Brolley at 815-252-2906 or fran@srccf.org.