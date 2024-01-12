Nearly $400,000 in scholarships available to seniors planning on attending IVCC

Illinois Valley Community College’s annual Foundation reception recognizes students who are awarded scholarships and introduces them to the donors who made those scholarships possible. The deadline to apply for scholarships is Feb. 8 (Provided by IVCC)

Nearly 200 scholarships totaling up to $400,000 are available through the IVCC Foundation to students planning to attend Illinois Valley Community College this fall.

The deadline to apply is 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8. High school seniors, current IVCC students and anyone planning to enroll at IVCC in Fall 2024 can apply online at www.ivcc.edu/scholarships.

This year, applicants are not required to submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, also known as FAFSA, to be considered for these awards.

Scholarships range in value from $500 to $4,500. Awards are available in specific disciplines, such as automotive, business, health care, STEM and others. There also are about 50 general scholarships available to students in any program of study.

“I recommend all students apply for our scholarships because most do receive an award,” said Tracy Beattie, executive director of the IVCC Foundation. “Scholarships can assist with tuition, books and other expenses.”

Scholarship recipient Libby Boyles said students shouldn’t be intimidated by the application process.

“The application form is set up perfectly,” she said. “With all the information laid out, like a questionnaire, and it’s easy.”

After graduating this spring, Boyles plans to pursue a finance degree at Illinois State University. She offered another incentive to apply for the scholarships.

“I’m coming out of my first two years of college and going into a four-year university with no debt,” she said. “That’s big for me and my family.”

Recipient Anthony Hewitt said scholarships have made it possible for him to pursue a career.

“I wouldn’t be pursuing the career I am [in physical therapy],” he said. “It’s really reassuring that I can go to college and not scramble for money.”

After graduating this spring, Hewitt plans to transfer to the University of Illinois. He said he utilized the Writing Center for his application. It allowed him to come across more concisely and convey his ideas.

“Let your passion come across and take time to prepare before filling out the application,” he said. “I know there are deadlines but take time and revise if necessary.”

Boyles said she also enjoyed the foundation’s scholarship reception last fall.

“It’s a good way to get recognized for your accomplishments,” she said. “Because if you received a scholarship, it means you earned it. And you get to meet the scholarship donors and can thank them.”

Contact Foundation secretary Donna Swiskoski at 815-224-0551 or email donna_swiskoski@ivcc.edu for information.