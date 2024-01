Motorists are advised to use caution on Interstate 39 near Tonica, where a jacknifed semi caused a lane closure.

Illinois State Police Troop 2 reported at 9:37 a.m. Friday troopers are helping with a jackknifed tractor-trailer on I-39 northbound near milepost 45.5, south of Tonica, which is blocking the left lane.

There also is a semi in the left ditch of I-39 northbound near milepost 50, about 2 miles north of the Tonica exit, that is waiting for a tow truck, state police said.