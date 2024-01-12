Girls basketball: Lilly Craig, Marquette rally to slip by ice-cold Seneca

OTTAWA – In the third of four meeting with Seneca this season, the Marquette Crusaders provided a sterling example of how one player may make a team competitive, but it takes the whole team to secure a victory.

Lilly Craig turned in yet another terrific night for the Cru by pouring in 26 points, 17 of those coming in the first two periods. However, at the end of those quarters, MA trailed the hot-shooting Irish by seven points.

It wasn’t until Marquette picked up the defense at one end of the floor and the rest of the team became more active at the other after the break that it took control of what would become a 51-43 Tri-County Conference win in Bader Gymnasium.

Kaitlyn Davis popped in nine of her 11 points – including the go-ahead bucket with 2 minutes, 26 seconds left – while Avery Durdan added four points and four of her eight rebounds, and Keely Nelson provided a big spark defensively to send the home team to the decisive 14-6 third stanza.

The win over one of its biggest rivals sets the Crusaders’ mark at 12-4 overall, 5-3 in the conference, with Seneca dropping to 12-11 and 5-5, despite a fine 17-point, five-rebound effort by Lainie Olson.

“They’re a rival, so we like to win, but they’re friends too,” Craig said. “In the second half, our defense was pretty good, holding them to just 12 points (and 4 for 22 shooting). That and our composure on offense at the end really helped.

“They got us the first time (67-57 at Seneca on Nov. 18), we got them the second (54-48 at Seneca), so we’re trying to go 3-1 against them. It’ll be tough, but I think we can do it.”

It was all Irish in an 18-11 first quarter led by five points each from Alyssa Zellers and Olson, then in the second quarter, the visitors canned three unanswered treys – two by Olson, one by Zellers – to expand the lead to 29-15 at the 4:24 mark.

The margin was 31-24 at the half, but it was all downhill for the Irish from there.

Five Crusaders netted buckets in the third, the last Davis’ second of the quarter for a 36-35 MA advantage, while Seneca was enduring a chilly 2 of 10 from the field.

“Lilly kept them in the game in the first half and had a great game overall,” Seneca coach Josh Myers said, “but after we played pretty well in the first half, they made a run on us, and we couldn’t score, just couldn’t get anything to go. They went to that zone and we started throwing the ball away (24 turnovers), and that gave them the momentum and things started snowballing.

“I loved our effort. I loved how hard we played. We just have to keep battling, and hopefully those shots will go down for us.”

The Irish famine continued in the fourth, which started with eight straight misses. By the time the Irish got on the board with a Zellers toss at 3:10, the Crusaders had a 49-37 lead, enough to play keepaway the rest of the way.

“The biggest thing I think was that we just settled in,” Marquette coach Eric Price said. “Lilly’s our senior, our only senior, and this was a night when we really needed a night like that from her. … We were scrambling early, and they were hitting shots, but in the second half obviously our defense was much better. Holding them to 12 points in the half was huge. Keely gave us a major spark off the bench.

“We trot two juniors and two freshmen out there. The freshmen (Davis, Hunter Hopkins) are a little seasoned right now as we’ve played a lot of close games this year. It’s still coming, but [it was nice] having Lilly let everyone settle in tonight.”