Boys basketball: MLK King Jr. Showcase moved to all-day event on Monday at Bloomington

The Showcase must go on. It just won’t be on Saturday.

Princeton was scheduled to play in the MLK Jr. Showcase at Bloomington Central Catholic on Saturday and return for round 2 on Monday.

BCC has postponed the showcase on Saturday due to the inclement weather and will now make it a one-day event all on Monday.

The Tigers (9-8) will now play Quincy Notre Dame (9-7) at noon and Rockford Lutheran (12-6) at 4:30 p.m. Monday. PHS was initially scheduled to face QND on Saturday and Rockford Lutheran on Monday.

Seneca (13-5) will also face Rockford Lutheran at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and come back to meet the host BCC Saints (8-7) in the night cap at 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s lineup

9 a.m. - Peoria Notre Dame (8-8) vs. Central Catholic (8-7)

10:30 a.m. - Aurora Christian (11-2) vs. U High (11-6)

Noon - Quincy Notre Dame (9-7) vs. Princeton (9-8)

1:30 p.m. - Rockford Lutheran (12-6) vs. Seneca (13-5)

3 p.m. - Quincy Notre Dame (9-7) vs. Aurora Christian (11-2)

4:30 p.m. - Princeton (9-8) vs. Rockford Lutheran (12-6)

6 p.m. - U High (11-6) vs. Peoria Notre Dame (8-8)

7:30 p.m. - Central Catholic (8-7) vs. Seneca (13-5)