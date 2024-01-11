Streator fire staff revive 61.9% of cardiac arrest victims, rising above national average

Streator residents are two times more likely to be resuscitated and three times more likely to return to a normal life after experiencing a cardiac arrest compared to the national averages, according to new data shared by the Streator Fire Department. (Photo provided by Bryan Park)

Streator residents are two times more likely to be resuscitated and three times more likely to return to a normal life after experiencing a cardiac arrest compared to the national averages, according to new data shared by the Streator Fire Department.

In 2023, the Streator Fire Department responded to 21 individuals in cardiac arrest with 61.9% of those emergencies resulting in a return to heart function, the fire department said in a Thursday news release. In the U.S. the national average for a return to heart function is 27.9%.

Of those who experienced a return to heart function in 2023, 23% returned home to a regular life in Streator. In the U.S., the national average for a return to regular life is 8.9%.

Streator firefighters respond with the Streator Fire EMS personnel, utilizing the Culture of Excellence in Resuscitation protocol. Each year, the Streator Fire Department attends hours of training and performs hours of practice.

Additionally, the Streator Fire Department utilizes LUCAS devices. It provides automatic chest compression and decompression CPR. The fire department purchased these devices with a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant.

“When we show up, we all know exactly what needs to be done from our training,” said Streator Fire Lt. Bryan Park.

Streator’s success in resuscitation started with a mission a couple years ago carried out in partnership with Advanced Medical Transport, the city’s former emergency ambulance provider. That initiative has continued as Streator has established its own emergency ambulance service.

The Streator Fire Department thanked Vermilion Valley Emergency Communication Center, which is its 911 emergency dispatcher, and OSF Center for Health-Streator, the emergency room in Streator.

“Without their assistance, this success would not have been possible,” the fire department said in its Thursday news release.

Fire Chief Gary Bird shared the data with the Streator City Council on Tuesday, noting “the program has done very well.”