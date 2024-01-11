Seneca wrestlers win twice on senior night :The Times Area Roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024

Wrestling

Seneca 71, Manteno 12; Seneca 67, St. Bede Academy 11: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish celebrated senior night for standouts Chris Peura, Asher Hamby and Nate Othon on Wednesday by rolling past the Panthers and Bruins to improve to 15-6 on the season.

Seneca received a pair of on mat victories from Ethan Othon (126 pounds, two pinfalls), Nate Othon (150, pinfall, 6-3 decision), Gunner Varland (157, two pinfalls), Memphis Echeverria (165, two pinfalls), Landen Venecia (190, two pinfalls), Peura (215, technical fall 21-4, pinfall) and Jeremy Gagnon (285, two pinfalls). Also for the Irish, Ryker Terry added an 11-3 decision over his St. Bede opponent.

Boys bowling

Ottawa 3,239, Streator 3,129: At Dettore’s Town Lanes, the Bulldogs captured the opening game, but the Pirates won the final to earn the rivalry victory.

Anthony Dominic paced Streator with a 650 series and a 255 high game, followed by Cody Taylor followed (616, 222), Izak Gallik (545, 227), Jaxin Goodrich (487) and Ian Wheeler (426).

Girls bowling

Ottawa 2,665, Morris 2,375: At Echo Lanes, the Pirates picked up the road Interstate 8 triumph.

Ana Zeglis led the way for Ottawa with a 491 series, followed by Lindy Dhuse with a 488 and Quinn Wilkinson with a 468.

JV boys bowling

Ottawa 2,384, Streator 1,671: At Dettore’s Town Lanes, Wyatt Svets topped Streator with a 322 series, with Fred Riester adding a 268 and Koltin Knox a 254.