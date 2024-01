The Princeton Rotary Club will host a scholarship fair 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, at the Prouty Building, 435 S. Main St. (Photo contributed)

The Princeton Rotary Club will host a scholarship fair 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, at the Prouty Building, 435 S. Main St.

Local scholarship representatives will be on-hand, financial aid questions will be answered and U.S. military information will be available.

There is a chance for attendees to win a $100 Amazon gift card.