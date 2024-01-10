Princeton chamber to host Jan. 23 program about new state laws

The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce will host its first Morning Mingle at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, at the Prouty Building, 435 S. Main St. (Photo provided by Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce)

The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce will host its first Morning Mingle at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, at the Prouty Building, 435 S. Main St.

The discussion will center on new laws that took effect Jan. 1. These new laws include pay scale and benefits posting requirements; extended Child Bereavement Leave Act; Transportation Benefits Program Act; day and temporary labor service bill; Freelance Workers Protection Act; Unemployment Insurance Act new hire reporting change; Civil rights, remedies and restoration and paid leave for all.

The presentation will be provided by Clark Kaericher of the Illinois Chamber, senior vice president of government affairs and executive director of technology and healthcare.

Breakfast will be provided by the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce. No RSVP is required.

There will be a virtual attendance option via an online link sent out the day prior to Chamber members.

Go to princetonchamber-il.com for more information on the Chamber’s events.