Ottawa shooting trial moved to April 15

The Spring Valley man charged with pulling the trigger in the Ottawa shooting death will not stand trial for murder next week. Nicolaus Phillips now has an April 15 trial date.

Phillips, 24, appeared Wednesday in La Salle County Circuit Court for a pre-trial conference. He was set to face a jury after Martin Luther King Jr. Day for allegedly shooting and killing Eric Clements outside Clements’ Ottawa home.

But Phillips and his lawyer announced they are not ready for trial, citing some new evidence to be sifted through. Public Defender Ryan Hamer also said in open court they have an offer from the state and they are in negotiations.

Phillips will next appear Feb. 21 for a status hearing. He faces up to 85 years if convicted of first degree murder with a firearm.

A second suspect in Clements’ killing is scheduled to appear Friday.

Chastity Furar, 22, of Spring Valley, also listed in Ottawa, had been awaiting a mental health evaluation to determine whether she was sane at the time of the Clements shooting. An update will be delivered at her Friday appearance.

Though Furar isn’t alleged to have fired the fatal shot, she would face an extended term up to 75 years if a jury finds she drove to and from the crime scene and supplied the weapon.