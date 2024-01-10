Ottawa man charged with 8 felonies ordered held in jail

An Ottawa man allegedly fled from police at more than 50 mph above the speed limit, had a switchblade and shotgun, and was found with almost a pound of cocaine in his home.

Now Glen C. Johnson III, 38, faces up to 50 years in prison if convicted of the most serious of his eight felony charges, and he will wait for trial in the La Salle County Jail.

On Wednesday, Johnson’s trial judge ordered him detained.

Johnson next will appear in court Jan. 26 after a grand jury considers four drug charges – three for a series of controlled buys and one for Monday’s seizure of 400 grams (about 0.9 of a pound) of cocaine – plus four lesser felony charges in connection with the knife, gun, a high-speed chase and driving on a revoked license.

The controlling charge is a Class X felony charge of drug possession for 400-plus grams of cocaine. Based on the volume police said they found, Johnson could face 12 to 50 years with no possibility of probation.

Probation also is off the table on three delivery charges because of his criminal history.

Prosecutors pressed for Johnson’s detention after he allegedly sped from a traffic stop and reached more than 70 mph in 20-mph zones. He then fled on foot into his home, where drug agents were conducting a search and found scattered quantities of cocaine along with packaging materials.

Johnson appeared Wednesday in La Salle County Circuit Court with Public Defender Ryan Hamer, who made a bid for pretrial release.

Hamer acknowledged that Johnson likely would be kicked off felony probation with drug treatment – over what Hamer called “technical violations” – but said there wasn’t evidence linking him to the gun, let alone any intent to use it.

“I don’t think he was harming anyone [or] threatening anyone,” Hamer said.

But prosecutor Jason Goode said the volume of drugs, the weapons and the high-speed chase all made Johnson a risk to the public, and that conditions of his release already had been tried without success.

“Mr. Johnson has a number of conditions already on him,” Goode said. “He’s a felon, and he’s got a shotgun. He’s out driving, and he’s revoked. He’s out selling drugs in the community, and the amount he had is enough to do hundreds and hundreds of deals.”

Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. agreed and ruled out any form of pretrial release.

Ryan also said running from the police demonstrates Johnson is a flight risk.