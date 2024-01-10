More than $40,000 in scholarships available through Starved Rock Country Community Foundation

Lily Ann Keutzer of Princeton, center, with parents Steven and Michelle, received the $10,000 Mac-Aero Scholarship for Aeronautics and Aviation in 2023, an award created by Ethel McConnell of Ottawa to honor her late husband Ed. Keutzer is studying Professional Aviation Flight Technology and Aviation Management at Indiana State University. (Photo provided by Fran Brolley)

Through the generosity of several caring donors, more than $40,000 in scholarship funding is available in 2024 from the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, including two new awards.

The SRCCF scholarship application period is underway through 5 p.m. Friday, March 1. Go to www.srccf.org for the application and information. Awards ranging in value from $10,000 to $500 include the:

Rising Star Scholarship, a $5,000 award established by retired teacher Ethel McConnell of Ottawa for a student pursuing an elementary education degree at Illinois State University.

Carol and Dick Janko Scholarship for Promising Entrepreneurs is awarded to students who intend to create their own business upon college graduation. A total of $7,500 is available.

Internet of Things (IoT) Scholarship for Science, Engineering and Technology presented by Advantech offers two $1,500 scholarships.

Mac-Aero Scholarship for Aeronautics and Aviation is a $10,000 award established by Ethel McConnell to honor her late husband Ed who had a passion for aviation.

Tangled Roots Brewing Company Pie It Forward Scholarship offers $1000 for students interested in pursuing a career in hospitality and/or culinary arts.

Charles H. Beckett Scholarship for Culinary Arts, a $2,500 award established by Chuck Beckett of Ottawa to support a student in the Culinary Arts Management program at Joliet Junior College.

Women Inspired Network Young Leaders Scholarship, a $3,000 award for a female student who can demonstrate significant leadership skills and accomplishments throughout her high school or college career.

Stephen Charles Vogler Scholarship for Electronics and Communications, a $1,220 award established by Starved Rock Media President John Spencer for students pursuing an electronics or communications degree at Illinois Valley Community College.

Robert J. and Ellen G. Moore Memorial Scholarship for Fieldcrest High School and Wenona students. The amount will be based on financial need and more than one may be awarded.

Molly Lenora Yacko Memorial Scholarship, a new award funded by proceeds from the Run Today for Tomorrow 5K in Ottawa. It rewards a college junior or senior pursuing a mental health-related degree and planning to return after college to work in Starved Rock Country.

Streator Leading Ladies Maxine Wargo Working Women’s Scholarship, a new $500 award for women returning to school after a year or more absence. It honors Maxine Wargo, a businesswoman and role model for women in Streator.

The application covers the student’s academics, honors, leadership, service, employment, and extracurricular activities and requires a separate essay for each scholarship and two letters of recommendation from educators.

For information or to learn how you can create a scholarship with SRCCF, contact Director of Operations Janice Corrigan at 815-252-2906, ext. 2 or janice@srccf.org.