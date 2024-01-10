Marseilles man facing drug, gun charges to stand trial April 8

A Marseilles man linked to stash houses where police seized drugs and guns waived his right to a speedy trial Wednesday and will face a jury in April.

Brennen Lee Jorgenson, 27, appeared Wednesday in La Salle County Circuit Court ahead of trial on three Class X felonies carrying six to 30 years in prison, plus seven lesser (but still serious) counts of possession of a weapon by a felon.

Prosecutors allege that he possessed a machine gun (actually a pistol modified for automatic fire) plus felony quantities of marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms. The contraband was mostly seized after a traffic stop and search warrants that collectively yielded $180,000 worth of drugs and multiple firearms.

Jorgenson and Sandwich defense attorney William Hotopp advised that they want additional time for trial and waived Jorgenson’s right to a speedy trial.

Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. reset the trial for April 8.

Jorgenson will next appear in court March 28.

A second suspect is scheduled to appear Friday for a detention hearing.

Thomas J. Higgins, 45, of Ottawa, faces a still-pending felony charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and, since the raids, possessing a rifle linked to the two stash houses.

Higgins, however, is charged with four felonies including three counts of being an armed habitual criminal and armed violence, all Class X felonies. Prosecutors have not yet computed Higgins’ complicated sentencing ranges.

On paper, Higgins and Jorgenson’s cases are separate. But an undercover agent with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics team said a confidential informant tipped off drug agents that Higgins was in possession of a prohibited firearm and had access to a “stash house” in Marseilles, later identified as Jorgenson’s residence.

Drug agents seized a grand total of 18 grams of cocaine and 26 pounds of purported psilocybin mushrooms (believed to be a La Salle County record) plus eight illegal firearms, including a Glock pistol modified to be fully automatic, and multiple high-capacity magazines.