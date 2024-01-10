Girls basketball notebook: Many teams, players are trending up as season winds down

As the season for area girls basketball teams takes the turn into the final stretch, many coaches say they are encouraged with where their teams are at as well as how some of their players have flourished.

Ottawa starting to gel, understand roles

Pirates coach Brent Moore entered the season having to figure out how to deal without having returning leading scorer Marlie Orlandi who is out with a season-ending injury. He said his team has adapted well and continues to get better, and he has seen many of his players excel in new and expanded roles.

“Skylar Dorsey has really stepped up into a scoring role, Mary Stisser has formed the role of the defensive stopper and also feeling more comfortable on the offensive side, and Ashlynn Ganiere has cemented her role and is great at handling the ball, getting to the rim,” Moore said. “Kendall Lowery, Ella Schmitz and Haley Larsen simply do their jobs and do it well.”

Streator heading in the right direction

The Bulldogs secured their first victory of the season last week, and according to coach Jacob Durdan, followed that up with a pair of solid efforts in losses. Streator entered the season with one returning starter and a young core to build with.

“We’ve had our ups and downs this season – a few more downs than ups thus far,” Durdan said. “I’m very proud of each of each player’s development, especially our guards Joey Puetz, Maiya Lansford and Ava Gwaltney. Also, Shantell Morton has become a great rebounder on both ends of the floor for us, averaging 7.8 rebounds per game, while Mina James has been an asset coming off the bench in multiple roles.”

Marquette Academy has shown a lot of fight, competes every night

Crusaders coach Eric Price, who entered the season with a mix of veterans and youngsters on his rosters, says he is “fairly pleased” with where his team is right now but would like to see his team communicate on the defensive end. He adds he’s been pleased in particular with one of his seniors and a freshman.

“Lilly Craig has always been able to score, but she’s has really stepped up her rebounding this year at 10.3 per game, and I’m also happy with the way Kaitlyn Davis has played as a freshman averaging over 13.0 points per game.”

With defense improving, Serena is looking to continue strong season

Huskers coach Jim Jobst, while happy with his team’s 15-2 mark, feels there still are a lot of things to work on.

“Our defense has been getting better and I am happy with that, but we still have a lot of things to work on,” Jobst said. “Our starters have done a nice job, and we are very balanced scoring wise. We need to continue to get production from our bench in order to have a successful finish to the season.”

Seneca has found roles, continues to get stronger on both ends of the floor

Fighting Irish coach Josh Myers says he is “pretty happy” with where his squad is right now and says they have played pretty well in their past 10 games.

“We are defending much better but still need to work on some things, and our offense is getting better,” Myers said. “I love how hard our girls play and keep working. I’m also really pleased with all the girls and how they have found their role on the team.”

Newark hoping strong schedule pays dividends down the stretch

Norsemen coach Jasmine Mitchell is hoping that a number of games against strong and bigger programs translates into a solid run for the rest of the regular season and beyond.

“My hope is we can take our experience against those better teams we’ve played, and it makes us stronger in our execution and our overall game IQ,” Mitchell said. “Addison Ness, Addison Long and Tess Carlson have all risen to the challenge I posed to my entire team this year in becoming offensive threats.”

Earlville’s Madyson Olson leading the way for young team

Red Raiders coach Brandon Skolek says his team has lost a number of close games this season but continues to improve and that senior guard Madyson Olson has really stepped up.

“Coming into the year we knew she could score (548 points last year) but this year she has really stepped up as a leader both on and off the court,” said Skolek of Olson, who is 62 points away from becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer. “Having a lot of young girls around her has really made her learn how to help them as much as possible with the adjustments that happen during a game.

Somonauk-Leland continues to push forward despite setbacks

Somonauk-Leland coach Jason Zaleski has been without senior standouts Josie Rader and Mogan Potter this season because of injuries but has seen a number of of players step up in their absence.

“Some very unfortunate events occurred that left our roster with six sophomore and three freshmen,” Zaleski said. “But sophomores Abby Hohmann and Kiley Mason have really stepped up. Hohmann at point guard is currently leading our team in steals, assists, rebounds and is second in points, while Mason was promoted into the starting lineup the past few games and is averaging 8 ppg along with improved defense and ball handling.”