Boys Basketball: BCR Leaderboard for Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024

Area statistical area leaders for Bureau Valley, DePue, Hall, LaMoille, Princeton and St. Bede (3 games are missing from Princeton and not all categories were available for some schools)
|Scoring
|GP
|TP
|PPG
|N. LaPorte (P)
|13
|283
|21.8
|C. Chhim (BV)
|16
|240
|16.2
|T. Billhorn (L)
|17
|240
|14.1
|B. Klein (L)
|16
|225
|14.1
|P. Moreno (D)
|8
|109
|13.6
|P. Dye (H)
|16
|216
|13.5
|J. Reinhardt (P)
|8
|105
|13.1
|L. Hulsing (BV)
|16
|130
|13.1
|M. Ross (SB)
|14
|197
|10.9
|M. Bryant (H)
|16
|150
|9.4
|Rebounding
|GP
|Reb
|RPG
|T. Billhorn (L)
|16
|212
|12.5
|L. Hulsing (BV)
|16
|165
|10.3
|N. LaPorte (P)
|13
|114
|8.8
|J. Martin (L)
|6
|48
|8.0
|B. Curran (H)
|16
|93
|5.8
|J. Bacidore (H)
|16
|67
|4.7
|D. Sousa (P)
|13
|65
|4.6
|M. Bryant (H)
|16
|68
|4.2
|J. Reinhardt (P)
|8
|32
|4.0
|J. Migliorini (SB)
|14
|67
|3.9
|L. Birdsley (BV)
|10
|39
|3.9
|Assists
|GP
|Ast
|APG
|K. Lawson (P)
|14
|66
|4.7
|M. Bryant (H)
|16
|72
|4.2
|B. Klein (L)
|16
|53
|3.3
|B. Helms (BV)
|16
|47
|2.9
|L. Potthoff (SB)
|14
|43
|2.4
|T. Sundberg (L)
|14
|31
|2.2
|C. Chhim (BV)
|16
|33
|2.1
|N. LaPorte (P)
|13
|27
|2.1
|Steals
|GP
|Steals
|SPG
|K. Nauman (SB)
|14
|36
|2.0
|K. Lawson (P)
|14
|24
|1.7
|B. Curran (H)
|16
|27
|1.7
|M. Bryant (H)
|16
|26
|1.6
|N. LaPorte (P)
|13
|20
|1.5
|T. Phillips (P)
|14
|19
|1.4
|Free throw shooting
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|H. Huenburg (SB)
|7
|8
|.880
|K. Nauman (SB)
|19
|23
|.830
|C. Chhim (BV)
|50
|62
|.806
|G. Bickett (H)
|14
|18
|.780
|Field goal shooting
|FGM
|FGA
|PCT
|J. Bacidore (H)
|39
|72
|.540
|L. Hulsing (BV)
|83
|159
|.522
|M. Ross (SB)
|79
|161
|.490
|J. Moon (BV)
|11
|24
|.458
|3 PT shooting
|3FGM
|3FGA
|PCT
|W. West (H)
|25
|76
|.340
|H. Hueneburg (SB)
|19
|56
|.340
|C. Chhim (BV)
|21
|72
|.292
|M. Bryant (H)
|15
|53
|.280
|Team offense
|GP
|TP
|PPG
|Bureau Valley
|16
|936
|58.5
|Princeton
|14
|745
|53.2
|Hall
|16
|827
|51.7
|St. Bede
|14
|850
|47.8
|LaMoille
|17
|727
|42.8