January 10, 2024
Boys Basketball: BCR Leaderboard for Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024

By Kevin Hieronymus
LaMoille's Tyler Billhorn goes in for a reverse layup against Calvary Christian on Wednesday in the LaMoille Holiday Classic. The Lions won 50-47.

LaMoille's Tyler Billhorn is ranked among the leaders in rebounds (12.5 rpg) and scoring (14.1 rpg). (Hal Adkins)

Area statistical area leaders for Bureau Valley, DePue, Hall, LaMoille, Princeton and St. Bede (3 games are missing from Princeton and not all categories were available for some schools)

ScoringGPTPPPG
N. LaPorte (P)1328321.8
C. Chhim (BV)1624016.2
T. Billhorn (L)1724014.1
B. Klein (L)1622514.1
P. Moreno (D)810913.6
P. Dye (H)1621613.5
J. Reinhardt (P)810513.1
L. Hulsing (BV)1613013.1
M. Ross (SB)1419710.9
M. Bryant (H)161509.4
ReboundingGPRebRPG
T. Billhorn (L)1621212.5
L. Hulsing (BV)1616510.3
N. LaPorte (P)131148.8
J. Martin (L)6488.0
B. Curran (H)16935.8
J. Bacidore (H)16674.7
D. Sousa (P)13654.6
M. Bryant (H)16684.2
J. Reinhardt (P)8324.0
J. Migliorini (SB)14673.9
L. Birdsley (BV)10393.9
AssistsGPAstAPG
K. Lawson (P)14664.7
M. Bryant (H)16724.2
B. Klein (L)16533.3
B. Helms (BV)16472.9
L. Potthoff (SB)14432.4
T. Sundberg (L)14312.2
C. Chhim (BV)16332.1
N. LaPorte (P)13272.1
StealsGPStealsSPG
K. Nauman (SB)14362.0
K. Lawson (P)14241.7
B. Curran (H)16271.7
M. Bryant (H)16261.6
N. LaPorte (P)13201.5
T. Phillips (P)14191.4
Free throw shootingFTMFTAPCT
H. Huenburg (SB)78.880
K. Nauman (SB)1923.830
C. Chhim (BV)5062.806
G. Bickett (H)1418.780
Field goal shootingFGMFGAPCT
J. Bacidore (H)3972.540
L. Hulsing (BV)83159.522
M. Ross (SB)79161.490
J. Moon (BV)1124.458
3 PT shooting3FGM3FGAPCT
W. West (H)2576.340
H. Hueneburg (SB)1956.340
C. Chhim (BV)2172.292
M. Bryant (H)1553.280
Team offenseGPTPPPG
Bureau Valley1693658.5
Princeton1474553.2
Hall1682751.7
St. Bede1485047.8
LaMoille1772742.8