Boys Basketball: BCR Leaderboard for Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024

LaMoille's Tyler Billhorn is ranked among the leaders in rebounds (12.5 rpg) and scoring (14.1 rpg). (Hal Adkins)

Area statistical area leaders for Bureau Valley, DePue, Hall, LaMoille, Princeton and St. Bede (3 games are missing from Princeton and not all categories were available for some schools)

Scoring GP TP PPG N. LaPorte (P) 13 283 21.8 C. Chhim (BV) 16 240 16.2 T. Billhorn (L) 17 240 14.1 B. Klein (L) 16 225 14.1 P. Moreno (D) 8 109 13.6 P. Dye (H) 16 216 13.5 J. Reinhardt (P) 8 105 13.1 L. Hulsing (BV) 16 130 13.1 M. Ross (SB) 14 197 10.9 M. Bryant (H) 16 150 9.4

Rebounding GP Reb RPG T. Billhorn (L) 16 212 12.5 L. Hulsing (BV) 16 165 10.3 N. LaPorte (P) 13 114 8.8 J. Martin (L) 6 48 8.0 B. Curran (H) 16 93 5.8 J. Bacidore (H) 16 67 4.7 D. Sousa (P) 13 65 4.6 M. Bryant (H) 16 68 4.2 J. Reinhardt (P) 8 32 4.0 J. Migliorini (SB) 14 67 3.9 L. Birdsley (BV) 10 39 3.9

Assists GP Ast APG K. Lawson (P) 14 66 4.7 M. Bryant (H) 16 72 4.2 B. Klein (L) 16 53 3.3 B. Helms (BV) 16 47 2.9 L. Potthoff (SB) 14 43 2.4 T. Sundberg (L) 14 31 2.2 C. Chhim (BV) 16 33 2.1 N. LaPorte (P) 13 27 2.1

Steals GP Steals SPG K. Nauman (SB) 14 36 2.0 K. Lawson (P) 14 24 1.7 B. Curran (H) 16 27 1.7 M. Bryant (H) 16 26 1.6 N. LaPorte (P) 13 20 1.5 T. Phillips (P) 14 19 1.4

Free throw shooting FTM FTA PCT H. Huenburg (SB) 7 8 .880 K. Nauman (SB) 19 23 .830 C. Chhim (BV) 50 62 .806 G. Bickett (H) 14 18 .780

Field goal shooting FGM FGA PCT J. Bacidore (H) 39 72 .540 L. Hulsing (BV) 83 159 .522 M. Ross (SB) 79 161 .490 J. Moon (BV) 11 24 .458

3 PT shooting 3FGM 3FGA PCT W. West (H) 25 76 .340 H. Hueneburg (SB) 19 56 .340 C. Chhim (BV) 21 72 .292 M. Bryant (H) 15 53 .280