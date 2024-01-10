Bowling: JT Dant heads Princeton Master through first weekend

Defending champ JT Dant is back on top of this year's Princeton Masters Bowling Tournament.

JT Dant is picking up where he left on from last year’s Princeton Master Bowling Tournament.

Dant, the defending champion, is back on top of the 2024 tournament through the opening weekend by a sizeable lead. He checks in with 69.05 Peterson Points with rounds of 1,678 and 1,777 (3,455) and 12 games won.

Newcomer Sam Lawrence rests in second place with 63.27 Peterson Points with a total of 3,177.

Rounding out the top 10 are Randy Hanson (62.25), Chad Lewis (61.16), Mike McClure (60.32), AJ Egan (60.26), Chris Eggers (59.19), Drew Carpenter (58.16), Joe Zokal (58.14) and Randy Dalrymple (58.06).

Hanson, Egan, Zokal and Dalrymple are all former champions.

Dant is a six-time winner.

The tournament continues at 3 p.m. Saturday back at Pin Splitter Lanes with the step-ladder finals set for 2 p.m. Sunday.

Master’s Honor Roll of champions