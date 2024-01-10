Annawan girls remain No. 3 in this week’s 1A rankings

Annawan remained at No. 3 in this week’s Associated Press Class 1A girls rankings.

Galena (15-1) edged Orangeville (20-1) by two points to remain at No. 1. Galena had five first-place votes and 82 points while Orangeville gained two first-place votes and 80 points. The Bravettes (16-4) came in third with 58 points.

Serena (15-2) and Wethersfield (17-2) fell just outside the top 10 with 14 and six points, respectively.

The first-place votes for the Class 2A girls were split between No. 1 Breese Central (16-2) with two (84 points), No. 2 Breese Mater Dei (15-2) with two (82), No. 3 Peoria Notre Dame (19-3) with five (81) and No. 4 Rock Island Alleman (19-2) with one (74).

Lincoln (19-0) gained all seven first-place votes to remain No. 1 in Class 3A while Loyola (18-0) edged Maine South (18-0) by one point to stay at No. 1 in 4A.

The Breese Central (16-2) boys, like their girls, remained atop the Class 2A poll with six first-place votes and 116 points. Peoria Manual (9-5) picked up four first-place votes and 99 points at No. 2, Byron (13-0) was ranked No. 4 and Rockridge (13-3) slipped one spot to No. 10.

Also in Class 2A, Bureau Valley (11-7), which beat Winnebago on Saturday, received eight points and Fieldcrest (14-1) six.

Serena (17-1) was ranked No. 9 in 1A while Sterling received two points in 3A.

Effingham St. Anthony (15-4) supplanted Tuscola (15-2), which dropped two games in the last week, for the top spot in 1A.

Chicago Mt. Carmel moved up one spot to No. 1 in Class 3A while Currie stayed atop the 4A poll.