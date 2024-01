The winter storm warning issued for La Salle County was extended to 4 a.m. Wednesday. (Scott Anderson)

Heavy, wet snow and dangerous travel conditions expected. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are possible. Wind gusts could register as high as 40 mph. Travel will be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could affect the evening commute. Snow rates will exceed 1 inch per hour at times this afternoon. Strongest winds will occur this evening.