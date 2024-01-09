Streatorland Food Pantry creates giving fence

The Streatorland Food Pantry created a giving fence at its location at 210 N. Wasson St. (Derek Barichello)

The Streatorland Food Pantry created a giving fence at its location at 210 N. Wasson St.

The giving fence provides donated warm items from coats to hats and gloves, among other items, for anyone at no cost, with no questions asked.

The fence already has gone bare, the pantry said.

If you have new or gently used items to donate, bring them to the fence, in a plastic bag and if possible write on the bag what the item is (a men’s hat). There are supplies in the box on the fence (bags, clips, marker).