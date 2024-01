Three winners for the Light Up Ottawa competition were named Friday. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Three winners for the Light Up Ottawa competition were named Friday.

Vanessa Doran, 515 E. Main St. won the Clark Griswold Category; Jeff and Valerie Cook, 920 E. Main St., won the Classic Category; and Jason Thrush, 10 Wood Duck Lane took top honors in the Fun Category.

Infinity Premier Innovations, which coordinated the contest, said it received 800 votes for 20 competing homes. Winners will be contacted for prizes by the end of the month.

This is the first year of the contest.