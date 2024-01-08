Princeton library to host activities week of Jan. 8

The Princeton Public Library will host the following activities the week of Jan. 8. (Shaw File photo)

The Princeton Public Library will host the following activities the week of Jan. 8.

5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8: Monday night movie.

10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9: Preschool story time and craft, in the Matson Meeting Room. Snow and ice (penguins) with ping pong ball painting.

1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11: Princeton Caregivers Support Group Alzheimer’s support group

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11: Youth Dungeons & Dragons for ages 10 and older. For more information, contact the PPL Youth Services Desk at 815-875-1331, ext. 220, or email help@princetonpl.org.

6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11: Page Turners Book Club. The January book will be “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt, a charming, witty and compulsively readable exploration of friendship, reckoning and hope that traces a widow’s unlikely connection with a giant Pacific octopus. For fans of “A Man Called Ove!” Call or stop into the library to reserve a copy (or order online).

7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11: Speculating our AI Future: A panel with Corry Doctorow, Ken Liu and Martha Wells: Illinois Libraries Present; best-selling science-fiction writers Doctorow, Liu and Wells will discuss the promise, perils and possible effects that artificial intelligence will have on our future, as well as AI in contemporary and future science-fiction writing during this virtual event. Go to https://princetonpl.org/ for a link.