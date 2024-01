LRS will collect non-artificial Christmas trees as organic material, free of any tinsel, ornaments and lights for the month of January, according to the city of La Salle. (Photo provided by the Lake County Forest Preserves)

LRS will collect non-artificial Christmas trees as organic material, free of any tinsel, ornaments and lights for the month of January, according to the city of La Salle.

Trees should be left loose (never in bags) in the area where you have regular service for trash and recycling. Call LRS at 309-586-4410 for more information.