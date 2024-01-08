January 08, 2024
La Salle County added to winter storm warning

Heavy, wet snow expected

By Shaw Local News Network
A mix precipitation of rain, sleet and snow falls at the Interstate 80 and Interstate 39 intersection on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 near La Salle.

La Salle County was added to the winter storm warning beginning 8 p.m. Monday through midnight Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service of Chicago.

Heavy, wet snow is expected. Snow accumulations are expected of 5 to 8 inches with winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

Travel will be difficult at times. The hazardous conditions will affect the morning and evening commutes. Snowfall rates in excess of one inch per hour are possible at times late Monday into Tuesday evening. Visibilities under one half mile are possible.

The warning includes Ottawa, Streator, La Salle, Mendota and Marseilles.

A winter storm warning already was issued for Bureau, Putnam and Marshall counties until 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities.