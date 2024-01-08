Earlville High Schol names inaugural hall of fame inductees

The Earlville School Hall of Fame Committee announced its inaugural year of inductees. (Photo provided by Earlville High School)

They are soccer coach Roger Essmann, retired Lt. Col. Kevin Novak, Honorable Judge Don Norton, the 1969-70 undefeated football team and the 1979-1980 girls volleyball team.

They will be honored Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Earlville High School West Gym, 415 W. Union St., after the junior varsity boys basketball game (at about 4 p.m.). A reception will take place at The Lounge and American Legion Hall in downtown Earlville after the boys varsity game.