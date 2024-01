The threat of an impending winter snow storm has impacted tonight’s area basketball schedule.

The Bureau Valley at Hall girls basketball games have been moved up an hour with the sophomores to start at 4:30 p.m. and the varsity to follow at 6 p.m.

The Marquette at St. Bede girls game will now be at 5:30 p.m. with the varsity only.

The Kewanee at Princeton boys game has also been changed with both the sophomores (South Gym) and varsity to start at 5:30 p.m. The freshmen game has been postponed.