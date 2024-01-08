American Red Cross blood drives set in Ohio, Princeton

Two blood drives will be hosted in Bureau County in the next month. A drive is scheduled 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29, at Ohio High School, 103 S Memorial St.; and another set 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, at Allegion-LCN, 1224 N. Main St., Princeton. (Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage as the nation faces the lowest number of people giving blood in 20 years.

The Red Cross blood supply has fallen to critically low levels across the country, and the organization is urging blood and platelet donors to make a donation appointment to help alleviate the shortage and help ensure lifesaving medical procedures are not put on hold.

Two blood drives will be hosted in Bureau County in the next month.

A drive is scheduled 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29, at Ohio High School, 103 S Memorial St.; and another set 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, at Allegion-LCN, 1224 N. Main St., Princeton.

Over the last 20 years, the number of people donating blood to the Red Cross has fallen by about 40%, the organization said in a news release. When fewer people donate blood, even small disruptions to blood donations – such as the nearly 7,000-unit shortfall in blood donations the Red Cross experienced between Christmas and New Year’s Day alone – can have an impact on the availability of blood products and consequences for those in need of emergency blood transfusion. Blood products are going to hospitals faster than blood donations are coming in, and in recent weeks, the Red Cross has had to limit distributions of type O blood products – among the most transfused blood types – to hospitals.

“One of the most distressing situations for a doctor is to have a hospital full of patients and an empty blood bank without any blood on the shelves. Doctors often can’t operate without blood available to make surgeries, medical procedures and treatments possible,” said Dr. Eric Gehrie, executive physician director for the Red Cross. “More challenges lie ahead as the potential for severe winter weather and seasonal illness may compound the dire blood supply situation. Donors of all types – especially those with type O blood and those giving platelets – are urged to give now.”

To make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

The Red Cross and the National Football League are partnering this January, during National Blood Donor Month, to urge individuals to give blood or platelets and help tackle the emergency blood shortage. Those who give blood, platelets or plasma in January will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Super Bowl.