Streator High to host parenting class on Google Meets

Streator High School will host a seven-week parenting class via Google Meets beginning Wednesday, Feb. 7, and meeting through March 20.

Meetings will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

To register or ask questions, contact social worker Carol Phelan at 815-672-0545, ext. 507, or email cphelan@streatorhs.org.

The workbooks and sessions will be free to parents who commit to the seven-week sessions.

The course aims to help parents better communicate with their teenager, or help parents who struggle with responding to misbehavior.