Streator girls score first win of season; Ottawa girls wrestlers take titles: The Times Saturday Roundup

Ottawa's Ivan Munoz wrestles Litchfield's Vincent Moore during the 60th annual Lyle King invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

Girls basketball

Streator 30, Earlville 28: At Pops Dale Gymnasium on Saturday, the host Bulldogs recorded their first victory of the season, leading throughout the nonconference game with the Red Raiders, including 17-11 at the half and 20-18 heading into the fourth quarter.

Ava Gwaltney scored 14 points to lead Streator (1-19), with Maddie Wahl adding six and Mina James four.

Leading Earlville were Madyson Olson with 17 points, five rebounds and six steals, Natalie Hall with four points and five steals, and Ryleigh Dixon with four points.

Marquette 55, Princeton 51: At Bader Gym, the host Crusaders earned the nonconference victory to improve to 11-4 on the season.

Kaitlyn Davis poured in 28 points and added four steals for the Cru. Lilly Craig (14 points, 13 rebounds, four blocked shots) and Hunter Hopkins (seven points, nine rebounds) also led Marquette.

Ottawa 46, Morris 38: At Kingman Gym, the host Pirates recorded the Interstate 8 Conference victory on Saturday, leading 25-17 by halftime and 38-25 entering the final quarter.

Mary Stisser (13 points, seven rebounds), Hailey Larsen (10 points, six rebounds), Ella Schmitz (eight points, four assists), Kendall Lowery (seven points) and Skylar Dorsey (six points) paced the Pirates (10-7 overall, 2-2 in the I-8) attack.

Somonauk 56, Sandwich 43: At Somonauk on Pack the Place/Hall of Fame Night, the host Bobcats captured the victory led by Abby Hohmann (16 points, eight rebounds, eight assists), Kiley Mason (12 points) and Haley McCoy (11 points, nine rebounds, five steals).

Aubrey Chiavario and Brynn Pennington added seven points apiece.

Boys basketball

Earlville 54, Polo 41: At Earlville, the host Red Raiders triumphed in nonconference play to improve to 16-1 on the winter.

Griffin Cook’s 13 points and eight rebounds, Adam Waite’s 11 points and 11 rebounds, Oliver Munoz’s 11 points and four assists, and Ryan Browder’s 10 points and eight assists spearheaded the Earlville attack.

Streator 60, Normal West 53: At the St. Joe-Ogden Christie Clinic Shootout bright and early Saturday morning, the Bulldogs shook off a nine-point deficit after two quarters and six-point hole after three to rally and capture the nonconference victory over the Wildcats.

Bulldogs senior Christian Benning was honored as the shootout’s first-game Player of the Game after a 21-point effort.

Streator is now 14-4 heading into a Friday visit to Wilmington and Saturday home game against Morris.

Seneca 48, Eureka 38: At the Clinton New Year’s Showdown, the Fighting Irish prevailed to improve to 12-5 on the season.

Lane Provance sank a half-court buzzer-beater at the close of the third quarter to break a 33-33 tie and propel Seneca to the victory.

FROM WAY DOWNTOWN‼️‼️



Lane Provance of @SHSIrish_hoops sinks the halfcourt prayer🔥 😳



The Irish would ride the momentum from the big shot into a 48-38 win over Eureka#ClutchUp pic.twitter.com/MYqtKavF5e — Clutch Sports Media (@ClutchSportsIL) January 6, 2024

Girls bowling

Streator 16th of 24 at invite: At the Plainfield South Invitational, the Bowlin’ Bulldogs scored a team 4,147 to place 16th of 24 teams.

Leading Streator were Lily Michael with an 884 series (180 high game) followed by Madi Bedeker’s 854 (172), Lisa Lopez’s 832, Kaitlyn Pettyjohn’s 794 (192) and Lyla Gengler’s 783.

Boys wrestling

Munoz third at PIT for Pirates: At Princeton’s prestigious Lyle King PIT on Saturday, Ottawa’s Ivan Munoz reached the 113 semifinals, losing 3-2 to Coal City’s Cooper Morris, but he bounced back to win by fall to reach the third-place match.

In the third-place match, Munoz took control early with a pair of takedowns in the first period and went on to beat Litchfield’s Vincent Moore by 13-4 major decision.

“I didn’t get what I wanted,” Munoz said. “I wanted to get to the finals like last year. I ended up having a tough semifinal. I’m glad I took third at least and made it all the way back.

“I had more control in neutral (in the third-place match). I knew how he was wrestling. I watched him in other matches, so I kind of got a game plan going. My plan was to go to neutral, because I knew I could take him down multiple times.”

Ottawa finished 24th of 33 teams, Stephon Patrick’s eighth-place finish at 285 pounds the team’s next-best.

Pollett a champ at Hawks Classic: At the 38th Hawks Classic in Fairbury, Sandwich placed ninth and Streator 11th at Prairie Central.

For Sandwich, Colten Stone (113 pounds) and Ian Hawkins (150) placed second, with Sy Smith (157) and Jacob Ross (106) finishing in third place.

Streator’s Nicholas Pollett (106) captured his bracket’s championship, winning an 8-5 decision over Hoopeston Area’s Charlie Flores for the title. Alejandro Lopez (190) and Aydan Radke (215) each added fourth-places for the Bulldogs.

Girls wrestling

Weatherford, Thrush win ‘A’ titles at Conant: At the Conant Girls Tournament in Hoffman Estates, Ottawa’s Ava Wetherford at 130 pounds and Juliana Thrush at 235 claimed “A” division titles — Wetherford going 3-0 with an 8-0 major decision win over Oak Park-River Forest’s Pearl Lacey for the title; Thrush going 2-0 with a second-period pin of Oak Forest’s Jessica Komolafe for the championship.

Emma Yawn (120 C) and Ciara Bolf (110 C) also placed first in their brackets, with Val Munoz (115 B) second and Chloe Carmona (125 B) third.