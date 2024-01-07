Starved Rock theater gets $38,000 upgrade

Starved Rock State Park Visitor Center staff, volunteers and Starved Rock Foundation members conduct a ribbon cutting Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, for the audio/visual theater and new volunteer open house for the Starved Rock Foundation at the Starved Rock Visitor Center. The $38,000 project included upgrading the audio and visual equipment. (Scott Anderson)

The Starved Rock Foundation had some cash to play with thanks to proceeds from Starved Rock’s bookstore and the park’s donation boxes. Foundation members knew just what to do with the cash.

Sunday, foundation members and park officials cut the ribbon on the updated theater where lodge guests and visitors can see orientation videos about Starved Rock. The picture and audio quality were wanting, but now both are crystal clear. The upgrades also include bluetooth options that let the hearing-impaired follow along.

“We are so pleased with the outcome,” said Pam Grivetti, president of Starved Rock Foundation. “This is a project that we are so excited to do.”

It’s the most expensive project they’ve embarked on, too. The audio-visual upgrades cost $38,000 – a five-fold increase over the foundation’s last major outlay – but it was nonetheless within the foundation’s budget. Sales from the bookstore have been good and the park gets steady contributions from visitors surprised by the lack of admission fees and who feel obliged to stuff the donation boxes.

“It’s done with quality and it needed to be done” — Kathy Casstevens, marketing manager, Starved Rock Lodge

Lisa Sons, Illinois Natural Resources Coordinator, and Pam Grivetti, president of the Starved Rock Foundation smile during the ribbon cutting Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, for the audio/visual theater and new volunteer open house for the Starved Rock Foundation at the Starved Rock Visitor Center. The $38,000 project included upgrading the audio and visual equipment. (Scott Anderson)

How many people use the theater each year is uncertain – it is not metered as the visitor center or the park itself – but volunteer Jake Krancic, of Utica, works the front desk and estimates thousands of visitors avail themselves of the introductory clips.

“The people really enjoy them,” Krancic said.

The upgrades also help advance a long-term goal of the foundation and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources: To make the park accessible to all and to fulfill the spirit of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Matthew Klein speaks Matthew Klein of the Starved Rock Foundation explains the technical upgrades in the refurbished theater of the park's visitor center. (Tom Collins)

“We want everyone to be able to explore and enjoy all that the park has to offer,” said Matthew Klein, marketing and communications director and a board member for the foundation. “And now that the park and the room is (Americans with Disabilities Act)-compliant, if you have a hearing disability or such, you can connect to the system wirelessly and listen to the film.”

The improvements aren’t finished. Next on the to-do list is adding subtitles for international visitors to follow the narrative in their native tongue.

The original technology was installed in the early 2000s when the visitor center was opened and it was good quality – for its era.

“But as we know with technology,” Klein said, “it can get outdated quite quickly. Times change. Our preferences change.”

Foundation members weren’t the only ones impressed with the improvements.

“It’s done with quality and it needed to be done,” said Kathy Casstevens, marketing manager for Starved Rock Lodge. “Now we have something that we really can be proud of when people come here and they’ve never been here before.”

“This is a wonderful upgrade,” said state Rep. Lance Yednock (D-Ottawa). “We have so many things to offer here in the Illinois Valley including coming to Starved Rock and being able to enjoy a program about the history of the place.”

Alvin Harper, complex superintendent for Starved Rock and Matthiessen state parks, praised the foundation for its generosity and for meeting the needs of the parks as attendance marks continue to topple. Starved Rock is coming off its 10th busiest year and Harper said the foundation makes important contributions to meeting the surging tourism.

“They’re essential to the life blood of this park,” Harper said.