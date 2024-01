If Marseilles residents would like the city to pick up and dispose of their old live Christmas tree, call 815-795-2133 to schedule a pickup by the Friday, Jan. 12, deadline. (Photo provided by the Lake County Forest Preserves)

No artificial trees will be picked up.