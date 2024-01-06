Serena, Woodland both score lopsided wins ahead of Monday meeting: The Times Friday Roundup

Boys basketball

Serena 76, LaMoille 29: At Serena, the host Huskers (16-1 overall, 5-0 Little Ten Conference) tamed the Lions with five players scoring in double figures Friday.

Tanner Faivre led the attack with 18 points, followed by Beau Raikes and Hunter Staton both with 16 and Carson Baker and Richie Armour with 10 apiece.

Serena visits Woodland on Monday.

Woodland 61, Putnam County 38: At the Warrior Dome in rural Streator, the host Warriors (12-5 overall, 3-0 Tri-County) took control of a game that was tied after one quarter by outscoring the Panthers 25-8 in the second.

Senior two guard Tucker Hill knocked down six 3-pointers — four of them in the second quarter — to lead all scorers with 18 points. Nick Plesko added 11 points, Jonathan Moore scored six and Connor Dodge, Jaron Follmer and Logan Steinquist chipped in five apiece for the Warriors, who return to action Monday night at home against state-ranked Serena.

Newark 63, Leland 23: At Newark, the host Norsemen received 19 points from Dylan Long and 15 more courtesy of Jackson Leggett in recording the Little Ten Conference win.

Earlville 44, Hinckley-Big Rock 30: At Earlville, the host Red Raiders (15-1 overall, 4-0 Little Ten) kept pace in the LTC race by handling the Royals, led by a 17-point, 10-rebound, four-assist night from Griffin Cook.

Ryan Browder (nine points, four assists), Adam Waite (13 rebounds) and Trenton Fruit (four assists) also led Earlville.

Indian Creek 64, Somonauk 54: At Somonauk, the host Bobcats suffered the Little Ten loss.

Carson Bahrey had 18 points to lead Somonauk, with Brock Sexton adding 16 points and Mitchell Haag chipping in 10 points.

Sandwich 61, Rochelle 60: At Rochelle, the visiting Indians (6-9) rallied in the second half and sank 13 of 13 free throws down the stretch to knock off their former conference foes.

Double-doubles from Quinn Rome (21 points, 11 rebounds) and Chance Lange (16 points, 10 assists) as well as a near one from Dom Rome (12 points, nine rebounds) paced Sandwich.

Boys bowling

DeKalb 3,075, Ottawa 3,025: At Sycamore, the visiting Pirates lost a close one despite a 584 series (211 high game) off the hand of Evan Spencer.

Wil Znaniecki was close behind with a 572 series (215 high game).

Boys wrestling

Pirates hit the PIT: At Princeton, Ivan Munoz (113 pounds) received a bye and won via third-period pinfall to finish the opening day of the Princeton Invitational Tournament (PIT) undefeated.

Scoring two wins against one loss Friday for Ottawa were Malikahi Stayton (150), and Wyatt Reding (175).