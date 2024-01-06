Reddick Library in Ottawa to host virtual AI program with sci-fi writers

The following events are scheduled the week of Jan. 8 at the Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8: Board of Trustees meeting. The public is invited to attend the library’s monthly board meeting.

10:30 to 11: 15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-alongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9: Astronaut Lander, third through sixth grade. Join in this STEM challenge to see if you can build a space lander that will keep your astronauts safe while landing on the moon.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages 9 to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create memories at this fun, interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11: Speculating our AI Future: A panel with Corry Doctorow, Ken Liu and Martha Wells: Illinois Libraries Present; best-selling science-fiction writers Doctorow, Liu and Wells will discuss the promise, perils and possible effects that artificial intelligence will have on our future, as well as AI in contemporary and future science-fiction writing during this virtual event. To register, visit bit.ly/ILP_DoctorowLiuWells.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13: The Loop Group, adults. Knit and crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people.