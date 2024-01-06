OSF St. Luke in Kewanee recognized with 2023 Performance Leadership Award

OSF St. Luke Medical Center in Kewanee has been recognized with a 2023 Performance Leadership Award for excellence in Outcomes and Patient Perspective. (Photo provided by Samantha Rux)

Compiled by the Chartis Center for Rural Health, the Performance Leadership Awards honor top quartile performance (i.e., 75th percentile or above) among rural hospitals in quality, outcomes and/or patient perspective.

“This award recognizes our Mission Partners’ commitment to serving with the greatest care and love,” said Jackie Kernan, president of OSF St. Luke, in a news release. “Our Mission Partners strive each day to provide compassionate high-quality care and we are proud of the work we do in the communities we serve.”

The Performance Leadership Awards are based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX, the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. INDEX data is relied upon by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations and state offices of rural health around the country to measure and monitor performance across several areas impacting hospital operations and finance.

“Wherever we go in rural America, we witness first-hand the commitment, determination and compassion with which rural hospitals serve their communities. Rural healthcare truly is mission-driven,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader of the Chartis Center for Rural Health. “Let us recognize the efforts of this year’s Performance Leadership Award winners and all those driven to deliver high quality care throughout rural communities.”