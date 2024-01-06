Marseilles library to host activities week of Jan. 7

The Marseilles Public Library, 155 E. Bluff St., will be hosting activities the week of Jan. 7. (Photo provided by Marseilles Public Library)

The Marseilles Public Library, 155 E. Bluff St., will be hosting activities the week of Jan. 7.

5:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8: Library board meeting. Public is welcome.

10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10: Preschool story time. Preschoolers and caregivers are welcome to attend and listen to some fun themed stories with a coordinating craft and a small snack. This week’s theme is All About Winter.

3:35 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11: Curious Kids will be exploring time travel and enjoy a small snack. Geared toward kindergartners through eighth graders.

Register for all activities by calling the library at 815-795-4437.