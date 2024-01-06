Marseilles library to host activities week of Jan. 7

The Marseilles Public Library, 155 E. Bluff St., will be hosting activities the week of Jan. 7.
- 5:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8: Library board meeting. Public is welcome.
- 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10: Preschool story time. Preschoolers and caregivers are welcome to attend and listen to some fun themed stories with a coordinating craft and a small snack. This week’s theme is All About Winter.
- 3:35 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11: Curious Kids will be exploring time travel and enjoy a small snack. Geared toward kindergartners through eighth graders.
Register for all activities by calling the library at 815-795-4437.