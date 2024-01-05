Starved Rock Country Community Foundation issues $13,000 in grants to 9 local nonprofits

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, in partnership with the Illinois Arts Council and National Endowment for the Arts, recently issued more than $13,000 in grants to nine local nonprofits for spring and summer projects.
SRCCF’s Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund awarded:
$3,000 to the Illinois Valley Orchestral Association (Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra) for stipends to musicians performing in two children’s concerts.
$3,000 to Peru Public Library for the summer reading program “Be Creative.”
$3,000 to the Ottawa Center for the Arts for brand development, logo, videography and marketing.
$1,200 to Stage 212 in La Salle for orchestral stipends for the Jan. 5-7 production of “Falsettos.”
$750 to the Ottawa Concert Association to provide free tickets for Illinois Valley Community College, high school and music students.
$750 to Princeton Theater Group (Festival 56) to support the April 11-12 staging of “Girls Like Us.”
$550 to North Central Illinois Artworks for design, printing, and postage of promotional material for monthly exhibits.
$500 to the Somonauk Public Library for canvas painting classes.
$375 to Seneca Public Library for supplies for its afterschool art club.
For information, go to https://www.srccf.org/arts-of-starved-rock-country or contact administrator Amanda Zehr at amanda@srccf.org. For information about SRCCF, visit www.srccf.org, or contact CEO Fran Brolley at 815-252-2906 or fran@srccf.org.