Starved Rock Country Community Foundation issues $13,000 in grants to 9 local nonprofits

Ottawa Center for the Arts Executive Director Anne Badger (left) with Arts of Starved Rock Country Administrator Amanda Zehr. The center received a $3,000 grant from the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation fund. (Photo provided by Fran Brolley)

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, in partnership with the Illinois Arts Council and National Endowment for the Arts, recently issued more than $13,000 in grants to nine local nonprofits for spring and summer projects.

SRCCF’s Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund awarded:

$3,000 to the Illinois Valley Orchestral Association (Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra) for stipends to musicians performing in two children’s concerts.

$3,000 to Peru Public Library for the summer reading program “Be Creative.”

$3,000 to the Ottawa Center for the Arts for brand development, logo, videography and marketing.

$1,200 to Stage 212 in La Salle for orchestral stipends for the Jan. 5-7 production of “Falsettos.”

$750 to the Ottawa Concert Association to provide free tickets for Illinois Valley Community College, high school and music students.

$750 to Princeton Theater Group (Festival 56) to support the April 11-12 staging of “Girls Like Us.”

$550 to North Central Illinois Artworks for design, printing, and postage of promotional material for monthly exhibits.

$500 to the Somonauk Public Library for canvas painting classes.

$375 to Seneca Public Library for supplies for its afterschool art club.

For information, go to https://www.srccf.org/arts-of-starved-rock-country or contact administrator Amanda Zehr at amanda@srccf.org. For information about SRCCF, visit www.srccf.org, or contact CEO Fran Brolley at 815-252-2906 or fran@srccf.org.