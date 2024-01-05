Ottawa swears in new police officer

Devin Lang is sworn in as Ottawa's news police officer Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, by City Clerk Shelly Munks as Police Chief Brent Roalson watches. (Photo provided by Ottawa Police Department)

Devin Lang, of Joliet, joined the Ottawa Police Department staff.

Lang was sworn in Friday and is set to undergo comprehensive training at the Macon County Law Enforcement Academy beginning Sunday, Jan. 7.

A U.S. Army veteran, Lang brings experience and a commitment to service that aligns with the values of the Ottawa Police Department, the department said in a Friday news release.

“His decision to transition into law enforcement reflects a continued dedication to public safety and community well-being,” the department said in a news release.

Following the successful completion of the academy, Lang will transition into the next phase of his training with the Ottawa Police Department, which is field training. This hands-on experience guided by seasoned officers will allow Lang to apply his skills and knowledge in real-world scenarios.