Mendota will be picking up Christmas trees from Jan. 3 through Jan. 31.

This is for fresh cut, formerly live Christmas trees only. The city will not be collecting synthetic, plastic, imitation, artificial, polyvinyl chloride or petroleum based Christmas trees.

Have all trees curbside for collection.