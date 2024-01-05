Makayla McNally’s 25 points helps lead Serena to LTC win :The Times Area Roundup for Thursday, January 4

Girls basketball

Serena 56, Newark 37: At Newark, the Huskers — led by 25 points and eight rebounds by Makayla McNally — topped the Norsemen on Thursday to improve to 14-2 overall and 1-0 in Little Ten Conference action.

Paisley Twait added 11 points, five rebounds and eight assists for Serena, while Gwynth O’Connell had nine points, eight rebounds and four assists. Jenna Setchell chipped in seven points, three rebounds and four assists.

Addison Long and Addison Ness each scored 10 points for Newark (9-10, 3-1).

Marquette Academy 61, Henry-Senachwine 29: At Bader Gymnasium, the Crusaders rolled to the Tri-County Conference triumph over the Mallards.

Kaitlyn Davis paced Marquette with 19 points, seven steals and five assists, while Lilly Craig had 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Hunter Hopkins added 10 points, four rebounds and four assists, with Avery Durdan posting 10 points.

Lisle 47, Streator 20: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, the Bulldogs fell in the Illinois Central Eight Conference contest to the Lions.

Ava Gwaltney and Maiya Lansford each had six points for Streator.

Boys basketball

Sandwich 58, Genoa-Kingston 38: At Sandwich, the Indians improved to 5-9 on the season with the victory over the Cogs.

Dom Rome paced Sandwich with 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Quinn Rome and Chance Lange added 12 points apiece.

Girls bowling

Rochelle 2,640, Streator 2,473: At the Streator Elks Club, the Bulldogs fell to the visiting Hubs.

Madi Bedeker led Streator with a 446 series which included a 168 high game. Following Bedeker were Lily Michael (428), Lisa Lopez (412, 162), Jenna Onasch (404), Lyla Gengler (428) and Kaitlyn Pettyjohn (391).

Boys bowling

Sycamore 3,050, Ottawa 3,035: At Dettore’s Town Lanes, the Pirates came up 15 pins short in the Interstate 8 Conference loss to the Spartans.

Wil Znaniecki led the way for Ottawa with a 572 series and a high game of 213. Evan Spencer added a 543 and 230, while Caden Walter chipped in a 542 and 220.

Wrestling

Manteno 42, Streator 27; Reed-Custer 54, Streator 21: At Braidwood, the Bulldogs fell in ICE duals to the Panthers and Comets.

Aydan Radke earned a 10-4 decision at 215 pounds for the lone mat victory against Manteno. Against Reed Custer, Nick Pollett earned a pin at 120, Garritt Benstine fought to a 14-13 decision at 132 and Radke earned another fall, this time at 285.

JV girls basketball

Lisle 29, Streator 9: At Pops Dale Gym, Caitlin Talty had seven points for Streator in the loss to the Lions.