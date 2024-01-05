Livingston County offers RSV vaccine

The Livingston County Health Department is now offering the RSV vaccine (Abrysvo) to individuals ages 60 and older, as well as eligible pregnant women.

The Livingston County Health Department is now offering the RSV vaccine (Abrysvo) to individuals ages 60 and older, as well as eligible pregnant women.

The health department accepts all types of insurance, including Medicaid and Medicare. Assistance is available for those who are uninsured. All immunizations, including COVID-19 vaccinations, are available on Wednesdays by appointment only. Call 815-844-7174 to schedule. Other locations administering vaccines can be found at www.vaccines.gov.

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a common respiratory virus that typically causes mild, cold-like symptoms. While most individuals recover within a couple of weeks, RSV can have serious effects. Infants and older adults are more likely to develop severe RSV, requiring hospitalization. If you are age 60 or older, vaccination can help protect you from severe RSV. If you are pregnant, you can get an RSV vaccine between 32 to 36 weeks of pregnancy to protect your infant after birth, or a preventive antibody can be given to your baby after birth. If you have questions regarding the RSV vaccine and whether it is right for you, contact your physician.