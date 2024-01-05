La Salle County marriage license: December 15-29, 2023

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses from Dec. 15 through Dec. 29, 2023. (Shaw Media file photo)

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses from Dec. 15 through Dec. 29, 2023.

Joshua Aaron Katz of Ottawa and Amanda Dawn Noble of Ottawa

Bryce Matthew Hinkelman of Cherry and KateLynn Rose Swaney of Cherry

Ethan Daniel Schmick of Tonica and Emma Grace Gochanour of Oglesby

Skyler Nelson Schmidt of Sandwich and Madelene Marie Pakula of Sandwich

Christopher Allen Robertson of Pontiac and Taylor Jo Jones of Pontiac

Zachary Michael Bomkamp of Ashton and Sidney Sue Lippens of Ashton

Christopher Todd Datti of Marseilles and Amber Dawn Norman of Ottawa

Richard Lee Noel Jr. of Streator and Paula Marie Helffrich of Ottawa

Joshua Charles William Rex of Prophetstown and Brandi Sue Taylor of Prophetstown

Matthew Michael Villa of Seattle, Washington, and Grace Josephine Wehner of Seattle, Washington

Robert Laverne Hatala III of Ottawa and Christine Louise Thompson of Ottawa

Alterida Lashun Phillips of Streator and Randi Leigh Hurst of Streator

Alexander Michael Pegg of Ottawa and Naomi Marie Reynolds of Ottawa

Michelle Len Stillwell of Streator and Kayleigh Isis Marisca Zehe of Streator

Sean Luke McGouirk of Coal City and Morgan Elaine Runge of Morris

Kevin William Bergeson of Seneca and Nicole Elizabeth Stevenson of Ottawa

Wyatt Edgar Varo of Marseilles and Brianna Marie Campbell of Streator

Larry Laverne Ramer II of Ottawa and Danielle Nicole Hickey of Ottawa

Randal Joseph Hill of Ottawa and Lisa Marie Bongartz of Ottawa