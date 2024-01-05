La Salle County Circuit Clerk Greg Vaccaro receives state appointment

Supreme Court of Illinois Judicial College Board of Trustees appointed La Salle County Circuit Clerk Greg Vaccaro to chair the Circuit Court Clerk Education for a two year term. (Photo provided by Greg Vaccaro)

Supreme Court of Illinois Judicial College Board of Trustees appointed La Salle County Circuit Clerk Greg Vaccaro to chair the Circuit Court Clerk Education for a two-year term.

Circuit Court Clerk Education responsibilities are to promote excellence in continuing education that will advance the effective and efficient administration of justice for all partners. The objective is to design curricula and courses that identify the competencies to be obtained by the justice partners that is consistent with the principles of the Judicial College.

Greg Vaccaro is in his the eighth year as La Salle County Circuit Clerk.

Vaccaro was a partner of Apple Press printing in Peru for 34 years. He lives in Peru with his wife Joanne. They have three children and six grandchildren.