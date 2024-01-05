January 05, 2024
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioThe SceneLocal EventsNewsletterStarved Rock CountryGames/Puzzles

La Moille man charged with home invasion, aggravated battery

Arraignment set Jan. 12

By Maribeth M. Wilson
Jesse J. Monroe

Jesse J. Monroe (Provided by Bureau County Sheriff's Department )

A La Moille man has been charged with home invasion and aggravated battery after he was accused of “striking [a man] in the face with a deadly weapon, an ax handle,” according to court records.

Jesse J. Monroe, 32, is accused of knowingly entering the property located at Baseline Road in La Moiline and remaining in the home until “he knew one or more persons were present” on or about 12:15 a.m. Jan. 2, court records said.

Monroe remains in Bureau County Jail. His arraignment is set for 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12.