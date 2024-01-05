La Moille man charged with home invasion, aggravated battery

A La Moille man has been charged with home invasion and aggravated battery after he was accused of “striking [a man] in the face with a deadly weapon, an ax handle,” according to court records.

Jesse J. Monroe, 32, is accused of knowingly entering the property located at Baseline Road in La Moiline and remaining in the home until “he knew one or more persons were present” on or about 12:15 a.m. Jan. 2, court records said.

Monroe remains in Bureau County Jail. His arraignment is set for 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12.