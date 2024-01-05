Bureau Valley girls top Mendota: BCR roundup for Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024

Girls basketball

Bureau Valley 59, Mendota 17: The Storm used a late 12-2 run to take a 16-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 34-13 halftime lead on the way to a Three Rivers East win at Mendota.

BV (11-8, 3-2) was led by Lynzey Cady with 13 points, Libby Endress with 12 and Kate Salisbury with 11.

Annawan 71, Knoxville 33: The Bravettes jumped out to a 24-3 first-quarter lead and never looked back. Bella VanOpDorp and Zoey Vance each scored 18 points for the winners.

E-P 48, Hall 43: The Red Devils were outscored 17-2 in the second quarter and had to play from behind in a Three Rivers crossover loss on the road. McKenna Christiansen led the Red Devils with 21 points and Haylie Pellegrini added 11.

Dixon 53, Princeton 22: The Duchesses took a 31-11 halftime lead and rolled to a victory over their former NCIC rivals. Keighley Davis and Camryn Driscoll scored nine points each for the Tigresses (12-5).

Hallie Williamson led Dixon (13-5) with 13 points.

Kewanee 45, Newman 33: Amos netted 24 points to lead Kewanee to a Three Rivers East victory at home.

Seneca 33, Putnam County 30: Erin Hatton scored 16 points in defeat for PC.

St. Bede 50, Roanoke-Benson 18: The Bruins won in Tri-County Conference play behind Lily Bosnich (9) and Ali Bosnich (7) who combined for 16 points.

Boys basketball

Princeton Christian Academy 39, Fulton Unity Christian 35: PCA won its second straight game, defeating Unity Christian at Howard Hoffman Gymasium Thursday. Coltyn Buck, Daniel Barnes and Tristan Crew each scored 11 points for the Eagles (2-2).

Fulton 53, Amboy 28: Eddie Jones scored 14 points in defeat for the Clippers.