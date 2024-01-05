Boys basketball: New Year’s hoops heating up

Noah LaPorte and the Princeton Tigers will travel to Mendota in Three Rivers East hoops play Friday night. (Mike Vaughn)

New Year’s hoops will be heating up with a full slate of boys basketball games around the Illinois Valley Friday night.

La Salle-Peru will host rival Ottawa in an Interstate 8 Conference battle.

In the Three Rivers Conference, Princeton travels to Mendota, Bureau Valley will be at Kewanee and Newman plays at Hall.

In the Tri-County Conference, Putnam County will be at Woodland, Marquette at St. Bede and Henry-Senachwine at Seneca.

In the Little Ten Conference, LaMoille will be at Serena and Hinckley-Big Rock at Earlville.

In the Illinois Central 8, Streator hosts Lisle.