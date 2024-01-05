January 05, 2024
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioThe SceneLocal EventsNewsletterStarved Rock CountryGames/Puzzles

Boys basketball: New Year’s hoops heating up

La Salle-Peru will host rival Ottawa in a Little 8 Conference battle

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton's Noah LaPorte drives against Newman Tuesday at Prouty Gym. He scored a game-high 29 points to lead the Tigers to a 59-54 win.

Noah LaPorte and the Princeton Tigers will travel to Mendota in Three Rivers East hoops play Friday night. (Mike Vaughn)

New Year’s hoops will be heating up with a full slate of boys basketball games around the Illinois Valley Friday night.

La Salle-Peru will host rival Ottawa in an Interstate 8 Conference battle.

In the Three Rivers Conference, Princeton travels to Mendota, Bureau Valley will be at Kewanee and Newman plays at Hall.

In the Tri-County Conference, Putnam County will be at Woodland, Marquette at St. Bede and Henry-Senachwine at Seneca.

In the Little Ten Conference, LaMoille will be at Serena and Hinckley-Big Rock at Earlville.

In the Illinois Central 8, Streator hosts Lisle.